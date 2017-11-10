RCMP end search of B.C. farm where remains found

SALMON ARM , B.C. — The RCMP have completed their search of a British Columbia farm where the remains of an 18-year-old woman were found.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said the rural property near Salmon Arm was turned over to its owners at midday Thursday after all police personnel and equipment left the site.

"We're not in a position to be discussing as to what we were looking for, what led us to the property and how we obtained the search warrant," he said.

Mounties began searching the 10-hectare property on Salmon River Road on Oct. 19 and last week said Traci Genereaux's remains were found.