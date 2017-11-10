100-year-old veteran shares war memories

Of the almost 5,000 Canadian soldiers who took part in the raid on occupied France, nearly 3,400 were captured, injured or died. The number of deaths totalled 916.

Hart remembers seeing soldiers crouched behind the seawall, trying to dig with stones for a place to hide.

"They couldn't, they were actually helpless," he recalled.

The ship he was on, hopelessly damaged, had to be towed all the way back to England.

Hart stayed in the military after the war, eventually going on to command the 11th Signal Regiment.

Since leaving active duty he has served in various honorary positions.

Hart, who is still active and who looks much younger than his 100 years, says he's impressed by today's young soldiers, who he believes are "just as good as we were."

He's also glad the military is doing a better job than they used to of supporting the many veterans who return from wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

At times, however, he's disappointed to see some people losing interest in Remembrance Day, or wearing white poppies to promote pacifism.

"People don't understand," he said. "They seem to think that wars should be abolished. But war has been around ever since people were fighting one another 5,000 years ago."

He returned to Dieppe for the 75th anniversary of the conflict this summer, which he described as an emotional experience.

While he says all veterans "have to live with our memories," he says that given the chance, he'd sign up again — if he were young enough, that is.

Hart, who remembers the days of scratchy crystal radio sets and gramophones, believes the drive to win military conflicts spurred many of the "marvellous" advancements in medicine, science and technology he's seen in his lifetime.

"We have people going to the moon, and we have a spaceship that's up in the sky doing experimentation,'' he said. "And we're talking about finally sending someone to Mars.

"These are all marvellous things."

