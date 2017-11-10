Fairfax increases stake in Torstar

TORONTO — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (TSX:FFH) has paid nearly $11.8 million to increase its holding of Torstar Corp.'s non-voting shares to 40.6 per cent.

The Toronto-based financial company now owns about 28.9 million class B shares of Torstar (TSX:TS.B), owner of the Toronto Star, the Metroland group of newspapers and other digital and print media businesses.

Fairfax says it paid $1.25 each for the 9.4 million class B shares. The shares closed Thursday at $1.30 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but Fairfax didn't say when its shares were acquired through a private agreement.

Fairfax says it acquired the class B shares for investment purposes but, in future, it may discuss transactions with management or the company's board of directors.