Man arrested after pursuit in Thunder Bay, Ont.

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A man is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit early Friday morning in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police say officers tried to stop a pickup truck at 2:16 a.m., but the driver allegedly ignored the officers and a pursuit followed.

Thunder Bay police say the pickup collided with a fence, street sign and police cruiser before stopping, at which point the driver fled on foot.

They say a suspect was found a few minutes later under the deck of a home and arrested.