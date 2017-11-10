Five injured in collision in Belleville, Ont.

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Five people have been taken to the hospital following a collision involving a provincial police vehicle in Belleville, Ont.
Belleville police say the marked cruiser and another vehicle collided late Thursday evening.
Two OPP officers, an adult in police custody and two other people were taken to hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The intersection was expected to remain closed through Friday while a police investigation continues.
The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances of the collision.
The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
(CJOJ)
By The Canadian Press
