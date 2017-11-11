Three ways politics touched Cdns this week

At the same time, the United Nations' top refugee official has issued a gentle warning to Ottawa, urging the federal government to keep politics out of how it deals with a rapidly growing caseload of refugee claimants waiting to have their pleas heard.

BRACING FOR MORE BABIES

Two years after promising to extend parental leave to 18 months, the federal Liberals have put a program in place to make it happen, beginning as soon as next month. But it's worth taking a look at the fine print before wannabe parents go about making plans for more babies.

A family's employment insurance benefits won't be enriched as a result. Rather, new parents who opt for the 18-month plan will spread 12 months of EI over the course of a year and a half. The parents need to decide up front whether they want the 12-month plan or the 18-month plan.

And for now, until provinces decide to sign on and adapt to the federal system, the extension only applies to employees of federally regulated companies. That's about eight per cent of the working population.

The new plan will also allow expecting moms to book off work 12 weeks before their due date.

Employers and child-care advocates will have plenty to say about the details, but expect little push-back from the Conservatives. A few weeks after the Liberals made the campaign commitment in the summer of 2015, then-leader Stephen Harper made the same promise.

WOMEN AND THE INDIAN ACT

The federal Liberals have bent to the insistence of the Senate that changes must be made in the Indian Act to end discrimination against women and their ability to pass their First Nations status on to their children.

After a court ruling and some back-and-forthing between the House and the Senate, the government agreed this week to make a change that would restore full legal status to First Nations women and their descendants born prior to 1985, regardless of who their father was.

It means that generations of children born of status Indian women will be able to eventually claim that status for themselves, affecting thousands of people with First Nations heritage that has never been fully recognized.

The government will consult for a year before implementation.

By Heather Scoffield, Ottawa Bureau Chief, The Canadian Press