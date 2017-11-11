No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot

News Nov 11, 2017

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 17 will grow to approximately $22 million.

By The Canadian Press

