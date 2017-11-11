One of three missing Chinese students found

Toronto police say one of three missing Chinese students has been located.

Police say Juan Wen Zhang, 20, was located Saturday afternoon — she had been missing since Wednesday.

Another student, Yue "Kandy" Liu, 17, was last seen in north Toronto on Friday morning while a third student, Ke "Jaden" Xu, 16, was last seen on Thursday.

Police say they believe the three were caught up in a scam meant to extort large sums from their families and that investigators are concerned about the safety of the two students who remain missing.