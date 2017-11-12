Questions about Russian meddling follow Trump to Asia

"Every time he sees me, he said: 'I didn't do that.' And I believe — I really believe — that when he tells me that, he means it," Trump said, arguing that it made no sense for him to belabour the issue when Russia could be helpful to the U.S. in dealing with North Korea, Syria and other places.

Trump also lashed out Saturday at the former heads of the nation's intelligence agencies, claiming there were plenty of reasons to be suspicious of their findings. "I mean, give me a break. They're political hacks," Trump said.

In a tweet sent Sunday from Hanoi, Trump bashed the "haters and fools" he said were questioning his efforts to improve relations with Russia and accused critics of "playing politics" and hurting the country.

Trump's Saturday comments sparked criticism from lawmakers with ties to the intelligence community.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the party's presidential nominee in 2008, said in a statement that Trump's faith in Putin's denial was "naive."

"There's nothing 'America First' about taking the word of a KGB colonel over that of the American intelligence community," McCain wrote, referring to Putin's former career in Soviet intelligence. "Vladimir Putin does not have America's interests at heart."

Trump, in the Hanoi news conference, also pointed to sanctions that have been imposed on Russia as punishment for their meddling in the election. "They were sanctioned at a very high level, and that took place very recently," he said. "It's now time to get back to healing a world that is shattered and broken."

A day before leaving for Manila, Trump had acknowledged his warm relationships with many authoritarian leaders — but said that he has great relationships with everyone.

"I'll be honest with you, I think I have a great relationship with every person in that room today," he said after leaving the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference.

Trump said he felt some obligation to raise issues of human rights abuses during his travels. "But I also raise issues on many other things," he said.

Trump was originally slated to depart Manila for Washington on Monday but opted to extend his trip a day amid criticism that he would be departing before the East Asia Summit.

___

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville and Ken Thomas in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow Lemire and Colvin on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire and http://twitter.com/@colvinj

By Jonathan Lemire And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press