Canada, U.S. on coal power collision course

But their anti-coal initiative is in direct contrast with the United States, which is kicking off the week with an event promoting all the ways fossil fuels like coal can be part of the narrative of combating climate change.

"I anticipate it will be a big story this week," said Catherine Abreu, executive director of Climate Action Network Canada, who has been in Bonn since the talks began Nov. 6.

Last month, Scott Pruitt, the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, declared the "war on coal is over" as he tore up the U.S. Clean Power Plan, a legacy of President Barack Obama that required states to cut emissions based on energy consumption and offered incentives to foster renewable power and energy efficiency.

The U.S. successfully managed to convince the G20 to include a statement about the U.S. helping other countries "access and use fossil fuels more cleanly and efficiently" in its final statement in July. On Monday, U.S. officials and fossil fuel industry representatives will make presentations about it.

McKenna however said the world has already decided with its money that coal is a relic of the past.

"The market has moved on coal so the good news is you now have clean energy like wind and solar that's cheaper and there's far more investments in wind and solar than there is in coal," she said.

Despite her bravado, the Global Coal Plant Tracker shows plans are afoot for another 1,600 new coal plants, which once operational would expand coal power by 42 per cent around the world.

China's energy companies are behind 700 of them, despite China's pledge earlier this year to scale back its coal plans at home. India's state-run National Thermal Power Corp. intends to invest more than $10 billion to build new coal plants over the next five years.

If Canada and the U.K. can get China and India involved to some extent, it would be a real victory, Abreu said. She doesn't expect them to agree to phase coal out entirely, but agreeing to help would be a big step.

Germany would be another big get for the coalition, and may be an easier fish to land if German Chancellor Angela Merkel tries to get the German Green Party into her coalition. The Greens want Germany to meet its emissions reduction targets, which would require it to abandon coal.

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press