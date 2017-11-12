38-year-old woman dies in overnight crash

SAINT-CHARLES-SUR-RICHELIEU, Canada — A 38-year-old woman is dead after she lost control of her vehicle and it plunged into the Richelieu river northeast of Montreal early on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at about 2 a.m. in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, in the Monteregie resgion.

Police say the vehicle hit a Hydro-Quebec pole and careened across a private property before landing in the river.

Emergency responders were unable to remove the victim from the vehicle.