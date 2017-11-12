Hamilton city council rejects motion to put limits on pot operations in rural areas

Hamilton councillors rejected a motion from Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson to establish an interim bylaw that would prevent potential pot operations from setting up shop in the rural areas.

But politicians agreed at their Nov. 8 council meeting to have the city’s planning staff review Hamilton’s zoning regulations on medical and recreational production, as well as talk to federal and provincial officials about land use regulations for marijuana grow ops as Canada moves forward to legalize recreation pot use next summer.

Ferguson had been seeking a moratorium on future marijuana grow operations until further provincial and federal land-use planning guidelines had been established. He wanted the city to force grow ops to locate on brownfield lands in the urban area of the city. The city’s Official Plan allows medical marijuana grow operations in urban brownfield locations and business areas.

“I have a big issue with (pot growing operations) taking up prime agricultural land in the Greenbelt,” he said. “We need to continue supporting farmers to feed cities.”

Currently, under the city’s Rural Official Plan, marijuana grow operations are limited to 2,000 square metres on agricultural land, said Ferguson. But he said over the last few months city planning staff and his office have seen a dramatic increase in companies seeking to set up much larger pot operations in the rural area.

Steve Robichaud, director of development planning, said any changes to the city’s land-use planning rules will have to include holding a public meeting.

“I don’t think I’m old fashion,” said Ferguson, responding to criticism he was opposed to the pot industry. “I think I’m progressive. But let’s get ourselves informed about this.”

Ferguson’s arguments fell on deaf ears around the council table as only two other politicians, Matthew Green and Judi Partridge, backed his idea in a 12-3 vote.

Under the federal government’s legislation there are only 62 marijuana grow operations with licenses across the country to grow pot for medical purposes. There are four of those companies in Hamilton, with three of them located in Flamborough. The city’s economic development staff, which have been assisting pot companies to establish their operations in the city, were not aware of Ferguson’s motion until he presented it to councillors last month.

Some councillors said the city’s rural planning regulations are strict enough to control marijuana grow operations.