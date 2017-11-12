Company asks court to evict fish farm protesters

Structures have been built on the facility's narrow walkways, he said, making it difficult for employees to do their work.

"We've asked them to leave numerous times. Last week we demanded that they leave and given that they didn't leave our workspace, we've had to officially make application for a court order," he said.

But Dawson said it doesn't make sense for the company to kick First Nations people off their traditional territory.

"We've done nothing wrong," she said. "We've tried to make sure everyone who comes on the farm is respectful. We haven't broken any laws. We're here respectfully."

The issue is also about Indigenous rights, Dawson added.

"We've never given consent for this industry to operate in our waters."

Marine Harvest said in a statement that its current tenure licenses were granted in 2013 following five years of consultation with several First Nations with interests in the area. Those licenses are valid until June 2018.

It's important to discuss with First Nations about who has rights to that area, Robert said.

"We think that's a very important conversation that has to happen because businesses in British Columbia need clarity on the process," he said. "We ask that the First Nations in this area be part of that process and voice their concerns around a table and not dangerously on our workspace."

The government has not issued any licences for new fish farms since 2015 while a review of aquaculture policy and licensing is underway.

B.C.'s Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said in statement on Sunday that she expects to receive a report on the review "soon."

Popham said the province is committed to protecting B.C.'s wild salmon and that she will work with all parties involved to make sure the aquaculture sector is "environmentally sustainable and respects First Nations' rights while continuing to provide good jobs for British Columbians."

"We believe negotiation is the best way to resolve issues and we look forward to continuing a respectful dialogue with all parties," the statement says.

