Brookfield makes $18.8B offer for GGP

"Well-located, high-quality, retail real estate in the United States continues to perform well, despite negative perception in the public markets," he told analysts on Nov. 2.

"While many retailers continue to face significant challenges in growing their businesses, those retailers that are focused on the intersection between bricks and mortar retail and online sales channels continue to expand and grow."

He added in a letter to unitholders that it has continued to acquire big-box anchor spaces in malls and reposition them, calling it "one of the best opportunities in U.S. retail today."

John Williams, a partner at retail consulting company J.C. Williams Group, said there is "deep concern" in the U.S. about a "potential retail apocalypse" amid pressure on traditional retailers and shopping centres, some of which are overleveraged.

However, he added, premier shopping centres in prime locations continue to draw in shoppers. And the shopping centres being revitalized — such as by using food as opposed to department stores as anchor tenants — to improve the shopper's experience will be rewarded, he said.

"The mall is nowhere near dead, and the good tenants are still very vital," Williams said. "And I think it's a matter of reinvention, to some degree, the tenant mix."

Mark Rothschild, a real estate analyst with Canaccord Genuity in Toronto, said Brookfield has signalled its interest in GGP for several years.

"It's only really been the last couple of years that GGP's stock price has not done well, which created the opportunity for Brookfield to do this," he said.

However, Rothschild said it was surprising that Brookfield made the bid without partners, using its own expensive capital for the transaction.

The offer comes after Brookfield in 2010 invested $2.5 billion for a 27 per cent stake in GGP as part of a deal for its emergence from bankruptcy. Brookfield has since moved to increase its stake, and in November 2013 Brookfield Property Partners invested another US$1.4 billion.

By Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press