Hamilton Catholic school board increases honoraria for trustees

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) trustees voted to adjust the honoraria — compensation for the work they perform — by roughly $15 during the Nov. 7 committee of the whole meeting.
The honoraria, which were calculated for the current 2014 to 2018 term, must be adjusted according to Ontario Regulation 357/06 that sets out the rules for how members of the board are to be compensated based on levels of enrolment, attendance, base and distance.
“This report reflects the … slight increase in the honorarium for trustees, chairperson and vice-chairperson,” said HWCDSB associate director of corporate services Paola Pace-Gubekjian.
Currently, the chairperson receives $17,806, while the vice-chairperson is paid $14,600. Members of the board each receive $11,394. They will increase by $17, $15 and $13, respectively, effective Dec. 1.
“That just reflects changes in enrolment,” said HWCDSB chair Pat Daly, noting that when the enrolment fluctuates, so do the honoraria.
Daly explained that historically, school boards set their own honoraria and the money varies from school board to school board across the province. In the 1990s, he said, the government cut the payments dramatically; but, over the past 10 years, they have started to increase them.
"The current government increased it to — I think — show greater respect for trustees,” he added.
The current term of office for trustees runs from Dec. 1, 2014 to Nov. 30, 2018.
