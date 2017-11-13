Hamilton Catholic school board increases honoraria for trustees

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) trustees voted to adjust the honoraria — compensation for the work they perform — by roughly $15 during the Nov. 7 committee of the whole meeting.

The honoraria, which were calculated for the current 2014 to 2018 term, must be adjusted according to Ontario Regulation 357/06 that sets out the rules for how members of the board are to be compensated based on levels of enrolment, attendance, base and distance.

“This report reflects the … slight increase in the honorarium for trustees, chairperson and vice-chairperson,” said HWCDSB associate director of corporate services Paola Pace-Gubekjian.

Currently, the chairperson receives $17,806, while the vice-chairperson is paid $14,600. Members of the board each receive $11,394. They will increase by $17, $15 and $13, respectively, effective Dec. 1.