TSX ticks lower, U.S. markets rise

TORONTO — The Toronto Stock Exchange's main index slipped slightly lower today, while markets south of the border inched forward after a negative start.

The S&P/TSX composite index shed 13 points to 16,026.26.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 17.49 points to 23,439.70, the S&P 500 index rose 2.54 points to 2,584.84 and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 6.66 points to 6,757.60.

The December crude contract gained two cents to US$56.76 per barrel and the December natural gas contract fell about five cents to roughly US$3.17 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract rose US$4.70 to US$1,278.90 an ounce and the December copper contract advanced roughly four cents to about US$3.12 a pound.

The Bank of Canada, which publishes the daily average exchange rate of the Canadian dollar, is closed in lieu of Remembrance Day.

By The Canadian Press