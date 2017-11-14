Hamilton's St. Mary's and Cathedral high schools to get new artificial turf fields

The last two Hamilton Catholic secondary schools to receive updated sports fields will be installing artificial turf by next year.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board voted last week to approve contracts with Davan Group and Worldwide Turf Inc. for the project, which will also include bleachers and a press box at both locations. As well, Cathedral will get a new scoreboard, and St. Mary's will get field lights.

“This was a very exciting endeavour and a very ambition one,” said Paul Ferrie, the board's senior manager for facility management services, who presented the project report at the Nov. 7 committee of the whole meeting.

Though the board had originally opted for a combined tender, the results didn’t offer any cost advantage by awarding one vendor both sites, explained Ferrie.

“We are satisfied that we’ve had a bid split from two viable, experienced vendors that just will ensure the projects' timeliness and reduce the level of financial risk,” he said.

Davan was awarded the contract for St. Mary’s on its bid of $1,453,000 and Worldwide Turf won the bid for Cathedral with $1,091,970.

Some trustees voiced concerns about the lack of lighting at the Cathedral field.

“I’d really like to explore it,” said Carolyn Cornale, Ward 12,13,14 and 15 trustee. “(It’s) an added bonus … in the sense of using it after school hours.”

When the proposal was presented in June, lights were not budgeted as part of the construction as there would be issues with getting municipal approval due to the proximity of surrounding homes and apartments.

“Cathedral’s site was challenged physically to fit lights,” said Ferrie, noting they would not have received approval from the city.