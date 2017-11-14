Hamilton Catholic schools to continue licence through Microsoft Enrolment for Education Solution

Hamilton's Catholic school trustees approved the report regarding the Microsoft Enrolment for Education Solution (EES) at the board's Nov. 7 committee of the whole meeting.

“Currently, 80 per cent of Ontario school boards are engaged in the EES agreement,” said Angelo Cortina, chief information officer.

“The software specifically is Microsoft Office and Microsoft Windows,” he said, noting the agreement is an annual subscription service that allows the board to run the latest versions of the software while also ensuring compliance with licensing.

“Without this agreement, the HWCDSB would need to purchase licences each time there is a new software release as large one-time expenses,” he added.

According to the report, the school board has been part of the EES since 2013, which was procured through Softchoice LP.

The purchase price for the subscription, $228,652, was included in the 2017-18 budget and was enhanced this year to include Intune and Minecraft: Education edition. Also included in this year’s package is Azure Active Directory Premium and Azure Information Protection — tools to help support the board’s “Microsoft infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, the LSP was chosen through a not for profit sourcing partner, Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace (OECM).

“OECM is compliant with the BPS (broader public sector) Procurement Directive, ensuring a fair, open and transparent procurement process,” said Cortina.

As he presented the report, he explained that to continue to benefit from the EES, the recommendation was to continue to “engage Softchoice LP as the LSP and leverage the OECM agreement,”

The current contract stands until May 31, 2020.