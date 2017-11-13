Quebec optimistic WADA to stay in Montreal

Quebec's international relations minister says she is optimistic the World Anti-Doping Agency will accept Canada's offer on Thursday to keep the organization's headquarters in Montreal until at least 2031.

Christine St-Pierre said Monday she will be part of a Canadian delegation that will make a final pitch to WADA's 38-member decision-making body later in the week in Seoul, South Korea.

St-Pierre told The Canadian Press that WADA is expected to make a final decision Thursday afternoon.

WADA's contract in Montreal is set to expire in 2021 and the agency had opened the door to moving elsewhere but reportedly changed course after a September meeting in Paris with St-Pierre and federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau.