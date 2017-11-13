Canada's peacekeeping plan 'in progress'

Lacroix would not comment on the government's offers, but did say discussions on "when and how and where these potential contributions would be used and where they would make a difference, that's where we are."

The fact specific details remain in the works nonetheless comes as a bit of a surprise, given expectations the government would announce its plan for deploying peacekeepers at this week's summit, if not earlier.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to appear at the meeting Wednesday with Lacroix as well as Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The summit is only for countries that have made — or are ready to make — concrete pledges to peacekeeping, and some UN officials, foreign diplomats and experts have warned Canada will be embarrassed if it doesn't deliver.

Yet while the Liberals have been criticized for dragging their feet on a decision for more than a year, Lacroix said the UN hasn't been sitting around waiting for Canada to make a commitment.

For example, after the government refused to commit to providing desperately needed helicopters to Mali, Jordan and Belgium are now stepping up, meaning any Canadian contribution might be delayed to 2019.

Nonetheless, said Lacroix, gaps remain and "the demand is still bigger than the supply."

Much of the focus of this week's meeting in Vancouver will be on pledges that different countries make to peacekeeping missions, as well as taking stock of previous commitments.

But the meeting will also feature discussions about ways to increase the role of women in peacekeeping and conflict-prevention, reduce the use of child soldiers, and better protect civilians.

"So how do we improve the protection of civilians in our environment? Lacroix said.

"Where we have more displaced persons. We have more people in need of humanitarian assistance and support. And we have more difficult and dangerous security environments."

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press