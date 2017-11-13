Walmart to sell premium fashion online

TORONTO — Discount retailer Walmart says it will soon offer premium Lord & Taylor fashion brands on its American website.

Walmart says the flagship Lord & Taylor online department store is expected to launch on Walmart.com in spring 2018.

Spokeswoman Denise Incandela says the company's goal is to create a premium fashion destination as the chain's customers are searching its website for higher-end items.

She says Walmart is starting with fashion as it expands its online business to include specialized and premium shopping experiences.