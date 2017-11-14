THE BOTTOM LINE: Flamborough first, Flamborough forever

The occasion was a review of the boundaries of federal ridings. A three-person commission chaired by a retired judge recommended a new riding that would wrap around Hamilton from Waterdown to Winona. The proposed name was Glanbrook-Waterdown.

After consulting with the Board of Directors of the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce (FCC), I was directed to contact the commission and propose a new name. Just as Binbrook is only one settlement area in Glanbrook, Waterdown — while being the largest — it is just one of 16 settlement areas in Flamborough. In an email, the FCC suggested to the commission that for clarity and consistency, the new name of the riding should be Glanbrook-Flamborough.

When the commission held public hearings in Hamilton, I was invited to present the FCC’s case. I worked very hard on my five-minute presentation. I was about three lines into my presentation when the chair interrupted and said “We read your email, Mr. Kersten. And we agree with you. Is there anything you would like to add?”

I was stunned. I’m not usually at a loss for words. I had worked hard on the presentation and my heart screamed that surely the commission should extend the courtesy to at least hear it. On the other hand, my head screamed just as hard. “You got the sale, stupid. Sit down and shut up!” The head won. And today, the riding is known as Flamborough-Glanbrook.

I share this experience as I conclude 14 years as the FCC’s executive director. My point is that there are continuous voices and pressures that want to see an end to Flamborough. Many see the “fat cats” in the “outlying areas” as a piggy bank with unlimited resources raided to fund pet projects in downtown Hamilton. Voices are calling for an end to area rating and free bus service for all, combined with approving a $1-billion LRT project, without knowing what the operating and maintenance costs will mean for the taxpayers in rural Flamborough are but a few recent examples.

I know not what the future holds. But one thing I do know for sure: Flamborough first, Flamborough forever.



