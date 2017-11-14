OMERS private equity buying Trescal

TORONTO — The private equity investment arm of the OMERS pension plan has signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in calibration services company Trescal.

The deal with investment firm Ardian values Trescal at roughly $1 billion.

The companies said in a statement that the proposed deal will see the senior management make an equity re-investment into Trescal alongside OMERS Private Equity.

Based in Paris, Trescal has more than 3,000 employees in 22 countries around the world.