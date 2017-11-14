North American stock markets fall

TORONTO — North American stock markets took a step back in late-morning trading as the loonie also traded lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 74.73 points to 15,951.53, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 61.02 points to 23,378.68. The S&P 500 index was down 7.52 points to 2,577.32 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 20.54 points to 6,737.06.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.35 cents US, down from an average price of 78.85 cents US on Friday.