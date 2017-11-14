Police identify man killed in collision

GUELPH, Ont. — Police say they still haven't determined if charges will be laid in the death of a man who was hit while driving his wheelchair on a street in Guelph, Ont.
The 63-year-old Guelph man was driving a motorized wheelchair northbound in the southbound lane next to the curb on the evening of Nov. 9 when he collided with a southbound car.
James Holliday of Guelph was taken to hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries about an hour after the collision.
The driver of the car, a 45-year-old Burlington, Ont., man, did not suffer any injuries.
By The Canadian Press
