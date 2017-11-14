Vancouver limits Airbnb rentals in laneway houses

"We're just creating more bureaucracy, more taxation, more sticks and we're not solving the problem. We're making Vancouver more unaffordable and a harder place to live, whether you're a renter or an owner," he said.

But Coun. Andrea Reimer of Vision Vancouver said secondary suites and laneway houses were approved to provide accommodation for local residents, not tourists.

She said she just received an eviction notice at her rental home on Monday night — her second eviction in 16 months due to "speculation and flipping.

If the vacancy rate rises to four per cent or higher, city staff will report back to council on whether to allow owners to list their secondary suites on short-term rental websites.

Council also passed a voluntary transaction fee of three per cent on bookings, which would be remitted to the city.

Alex Dagg, public policy manager for Airbnb Canada, said the company is unable to impose a voluntary fee and instead would like to see the province amend the hotel tax so that it applies to short-term rentals.

Dagg applauded Vancouver for making short-term rentals legal, but she criticized the ban on listing secondary suites. Many people list them on Airbnb because they're in use by family or friends for most of the year and can't be rented to long-term tenants, she said.

"What short-term renting does is allow a homeowner or someone in a primary residence to use their space in a flexible way," she said in an interview.

The city estimates 80 per cent of short-term rentals will become legal under the new rules. Dagg said the estimate lines up with Airbnb's numbers on people who are renting their principal residences.

Vancouver is the latest jurisdiction to crack down on vacation websites. Seattle council voted Monday to impose a levy of $14 per night for short-term rentals of entire homes, and $8 per night for rooms, with the taxes to kick in by 2019.

— Follow @ellekane on Twitter.

By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press