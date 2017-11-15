Police warn of scam targeting Chinese Canadians

TORONTO — Police are warning Mandarin-speaking Canadians about a scam occurring in the Toronto area.
Toronto police say individuals pose as Chinese authorities and law enforcement officials by phone or instant messaging.
They say the individuals then accuse the victims of money laundering and threaten arrest and asset seizure.
Police say the victims send a wire transfer or cash to the individuals, believing that will help prove their innocence.
They say the money is never returned.
By The Canadian Press
