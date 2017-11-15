Ontario premier didn't receive Grassy Narrows report

TORONTO — Ontario's government has had a report in hand about mercury contamination upstream from the Grassy Narrows First Nation for more than a year, but the premier says she didn't see it.

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister David Zimmer says the report was received by his ministry in September of 2016.

But Premier Kathleen Wynne says she is trying to find out why that never made its way to her because it's concerning if she doesn't have the information she needs to make good decisions.

The Toronto Star has reported on a document by an environmental consulting firm showing contamination from a decommissioned mill continued to linger for decades and likely still does.