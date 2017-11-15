Alberta passes bill bolstering gay-straight alliances

Last week, United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney spoke out against the bill. He said teachers who deem it necessary need to be allowed to tell parents a child is in a gay-straight alliance.

Alliance advocates and the NDP say that would be tantamount to outing a student and putting them at risk of family ostracism or even physical abuse. The Alberta Teachers' Association has said it supports Bill 24.

Mark Smith, education critic for the United Conservatives, said the party supports the alliances as safe spaces for kids against bullying. But he said the party could not support the bill, because of the importance of parental involvement in helping kids at risk.

"Highly trained educators are in a much better position than politicians to exercise their discretion on whether it is in the best interests of a child to engage parents," said Smith.

Smith also noted there is concern that the bill will allow sex education to be taught in the peer groups without the legally required parental notification.

"The NDP is trying to do indirectly what it cannot do directly, that is, teaching sensitive subjects that would normally require parental notification."

Alberta Party MLA Greg Clark, who voted for the bill, told the legislature the United Conservatives are on "the wrong side of history."

"They are trying to somehow play both sides by on one hand saying, 'Well, we support GSAs, but nudge, nudge, whisper, whisper, actually we’re with you if you’re homophobic, if you somehow question the legitimacy of LGBTQ peoples to simply be who they are.'

"In 2017, in Alberta, there should absolutely be no question that it should be up to students and students alone to disclose to whom they wish — when they wish — their own sexual identity. Period."

By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press