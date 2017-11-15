Filmmaker who criticized aquarium wins appeal

"It's a huge win for artists across Canada. It's a huge win for the poor animals in captivity and it just shows that the bullying from the Vancouver Aquarium is coming to an end."

Charbonneau said he would insert about five minutes of material that he had to edit out of the online film.

The aquarium said it is disappointed in the ruling and has not yet decided whether it will move forward with its copyright lawsuit filed in 2016.

The facility provides a safe haven for marine mammals, including rescued whales and dolphins, it said in the statement.

However, Charbonneau said in 50 years, the aquarium has only rescued one false killer whale and three porpoises, two of which died there, while one was released.

"They've never rescued a single orca. They've never rescued a single beluga. They've never rescued a single dolphin," he said. "The dolphins that they're claiming are under their rescue and rehabilitation program they bought from Japan. They're buying dolphins that do tricks. There's no rescue or rehabilitation."

An aquarium spokeswoman said no one from the facility was available for an interview about its programs, but that a Pacific white-sided dolphin has been rescued.

The aquarium argued Charbonneau used copyrighted material from its website and blog without permission, but the written decision did not mention its use as such, focusing instead on the charter right to freedom of expression.

Animal Justice, along with the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, were interveners in the case.

Monique Pongracic-Speier, a lawyer representing the civil liberties association, said the decision recognized freedom of expression requires the most stringent protection when a court is considering whether to grant an injunction pending a trial.

The Vancouver Park Board voted in May to stop new whales, dolphins and porpoises being brought to city parks. The aquarium's false killer whale, a harbour porpoise and a Pacific white-sided dolphin will be allowed to stay at the facility in Stanley Park, but they can't be used in shows.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version attributed comments to Justice Mary E. Saunders in para 6

By Camille Bains, The Canadian Press