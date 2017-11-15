B.C. urged to act on Aboriginal youth deaths

VICTORIA — A new report on unexpected deaths says Indigenous youth in British Columbia died at a rate almost two times higher than non-Aboriginal youth over a six-year period ending in 2015.

The BC Coroners Service and First Nations Health Authority reviewed the unexpected deaths of 95 Indigenous young people between the ages of 15 and 24 during the period between January 2010 and December 2015.

They make a series of broad recommendations including reducing barriers to services for Indigenous youth and promoting connections to family, community and culture.

The review says prevention programs for Indigenous youth should consider a focus on cultural diversity and community strengths in their communities.