Winnipeg woman dies in Cambodia

WINNIPEG — A friend of a Winnipeg woman who was vacationing in Asia says she died at a hostel earlier this week after getting some medication at a pharmacy.

The friend says Abbey Gail Amisola, who was 27, died in Kampot in southern Cambodia.

Samantha Gilkes says Amisola recently earned her education degree and set off in September for a year-long backpacking trip.

Gilkes says family and friends have been told few details other than that Amisola and a travelling companion had fallen sick and died after getting the medication.