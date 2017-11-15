Winnipeg woman dies in Cambodia

WINNIPEG — A friend of a Winnipeg woman who was vacationing in Asia says she died at a hostel earlier this week after getting some medication at a pharmacy.
The friend says Abbey Gail Amisola, who was 27, died in Kampot in southern Cambodia.
Samantha Gilkes says Amisola recently earned her education degree and set off in September for a year-long backpacking trip.
Gilkes says family and friends have been told few details other than that Amisola and a travelling companion had fallen sick and died after getting the medication.
The Manitoba Teachers' Society says Amisola was a member of the union and has expressed condolences to her family.
Gilkes and her brother have set up a fundraising web page ( https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-amisola-family ) that has raised $4,000 so far.
The federal government says consular officials in Cambodia are providing assistance to the family and are in contact with authorities in Cambodia.
By The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — A friend of a Winnipeg woman who was vacationing in Asia says she died at a hostel earlier this week after getting some medication at a pharmacy.
The friend says Abbey Gail Amisola, who was 27, died in Kampot in southern Cambodia.
Samantha Gilkes says Amisola recently earned her education degree and set off in September for a year-long backpacking trip.
Gilkes says family and friends have been told few details other than that Amisola and a travelling companion had fallen sick and died after getting the medication.
The Manitoba Teachers' Society says Amisola was a member of the union and has expressed condolences to her family.
Gilkes and her brother have set up a fundraising web page ( https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-amisola-family ) that has raised $4,000 so far.
The federal government says consular officials in Cambodia are providing assistance to the family and are in contact with authorities in Cambodia.
By The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — A friend of a Winnipeg woman who was vacationing in Asia says she died at a hostel earlier this week after getting some medication at a pharmacy.
The friend says Abbey Gail Amisola, who was 27, died in Kampot in southern Cambodia.
Samantha Gilkes says Amisola recently earned her education degree and set off in September for a year-long backpacking trip.
Gilkes says family and friends have been told few details other than that Amisola and a travelling companion had fallen sick and died after getting the medication.
The Manitoba Teachers' Society says Amisola was a member of the union and has expressed condolences to her family.
Gilkes and her brother have set up a fundraising web page ( https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-amisola-family ) that has raised $4,000 so far.
The federal government says consular officials in Cambodia are providing assistance to the family and are in contact with authorities in Cambodia.
By The Canadian Press