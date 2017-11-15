Quebec MPs accepting no Netflix tax, for now

That irritant has flared up again in recent days. Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao sent a letter to federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Nov. 7 calling on Ottawa to join the province in taxing foreign online businesses, including Netflix, but warning that Quebec is also prepared to go it alone.

Then on Tuesday, Pierre Karl Peladeau, the president and CEO of Quebecor, urged Ottawa to take Quebec up on the opportunity.

The federal Liberal government has no plans to change its mind, according to a spokeswoman for Morneau.

"Should the province determine they want to move forward on imposing a sales tax on Netflix, they can proceed," Chloe Luciani-Girouard wrote in an email Wednesday.

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment.

The decision to stand firm has put some Quebec Liberal MPs in a tough position: they understand a federal tax on Netflix is not in the cards but are hearing about it from constituents and understand their concerns with the $500-million agreement.

"It's obviously a live issue among the Canadian population, it's a live issue in Quebec and it's a live issue in discussions that we're having," said Greg Fergus, Liberal MP for Hull — Aylmer.

Simon Ross, a spokesman for Joly, said the minister hears and understands the concerns of Quebecers.

"That is why the government has invested more than $2.2 billion in culture, to protect and promote our culture," he said.

Liberal MP Alexandra Mendes said the general feeling in Quebec is that Netflix should pay its fair share.

"Even when you explain that the tax would not do anything for the producers or for the creators, that they wouldn't gain anything with having a consumers tax added to the product . . . they still think it's unfair," said Mendes (Brossard — Saint-Lambert).

Not everyone is on the same page.

"We have to find a way to support really, really good stuff that is Canadian in this new era where it's a free-for-all," said Montreal MP Marc Miller, parliamentary secretary to the minister of infrastructure.

"That's tough and we'll make mistakes, but if we have this commitment and this deep reflection, I think it will be positive for Canadian content."

Liberal MP Peter Schiefke said he thinks Joly chose the best option available, but noted the Quebec Liberal caucus will be watching how things unfold.

"I think it is up to us as a caucus to make sure that we are following how this is moving forward, that we put our own pressures on Netflix to ensure that Quebec is getting its fair share of those investments, to really be the strongest voices for Quebec content and make sure that is indeed happening," said Schiefke (Vaudreuil — Soulanges).

By Joanna Smith, The Canadian Press