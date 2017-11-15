WADA headquarters staying in Montreal

OTTAWA — The World Anti-Doping Agency is keeping its headquarters in Montreal until at least 2031.

Officials in the federal Transport Department made the announcement Wednesday night.

It came after a proposal put forth to the International Olympic Committee agency in Seoul by Transport Minister Marc Garneau, Quebec International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre and Yves Bolduc, head of Montreal International.

The province of Quebec and the federal government are also promising to contribute a joint amount of $3 million a year to the organization over 10 years.

St-Pierre had said in an interview earlier this week that Canada's new offer to WADA would be an improvement on the last contract agreement, but the minister wouldn't give details.

WADA had suggested earlier this year it was considering a move from Quebec's biggest city, but the agency reportedly changed its mind after a September meeting with Canadian officials in France.

Following that meeting, Garneau and St-Pierre said WADA would no longer receive offers from other cities but would renegotiate the current deal on the condition it be improved.

Montreal was first chosen as the site of WADA's headquarters in 2001 and currently employs about 85 people.

The federal and Quebec governments reportedly offered WADA generous tax incentives to settle in the Canadian city, including millions of dollars in contributions to the agency as well as income-tax exemptions for non-Canadian employees.

By The Canadian Press