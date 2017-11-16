Canada's 1% gained from higher dividends

OTTAWA — Canada's wealthiest one per cent saw their share of total income rise for the first time in nearly a decade in 2015, thanks to growing dividends, says Statistics Canada.

About 270,000 Canadians in this category accounted for 11.2 per cent of total income, up from 10.3 per cent in 2014. That marked the first increase since 2006.

The average total income rose 12.2 per cent to $529,600, including $102,300 from dividend income, up from $66,700 a year earlier. Their share of total taxes rose to 22.2 per cent.

Average income for tax filers in all income brackets rose 2.6 per cent to $47,100, the largest annual increase since 2006.