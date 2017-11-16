Striking college faculty reject offer

The five-week-old strike by some 12,000 Ontario community college faculty will continue after faculty rejected a settlement offer from the College Employer Council.

According to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union that represents the professors, teachers, counselors and librarians at 24 community colleges; faculty voted 86 percent to reject the offer.

The Ontario Labour Relations Board supervised electronic vote began on Tuesday morning and concluded at 10 am today (Thursday).

OPSEU is calling for a resumption of bargaining.