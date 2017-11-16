Striking college faculty reject offer

The five-week-old strike by some 12,000 Ontario community college faculty will continue after faculty rejected a settlement offer from the College Employer Council.
According to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union that represents the professors, teachers, counselors and librarians at 24 community colleges; faculty voted 86 percent to reject the offer.
The Ontario Labour Relations Board supervised electronic vote began on Tuesday morning and concluded at 10 am today (Thursday).
OPSEU is calling for a resumption of bargaining.
“I am deeply disappointed that students will not be returning to Mohawk after faculty rejected the colleges’ contract offer,” said Mohawk College president Ron McKerlie in a prepared statement. “Faculty have exercised their democratic right and by rejecting the offer have chosen to continue to the longest strike in the history of Ontario colleges.”
McKerlie noted the College Employer Council will be in touch with the provincially appointed mediator to seek his direction to the Council and OPSEU and that Premier Kathleen Wynne has said she will be meeting with the Council and OPSEU to discuss how to resolve the situation immediately and get students back to class.
