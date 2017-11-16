Laurier launches probe after TA plays clip of gender debate

TORONTO — An Ontario university says it's launching a third-party investigation after a teaching assistant aired a clip of a debate on gender-neutral pronouns to two tutorials.

Lindsay Shepherd says she was conducting a lesson on grammar and was trying to show her first-year communications students at Wilfrid Laurier University that a language containing gender-specific pronouns, such as English, can wind up impacting facets of the society in which the language is spoken.

To prove her point, Shepherd says she aired a clip of controversial University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson debating a fellow faculty member on a current affairs television show.

Peterson has famously refused to use gender pronouns other than "he" or "she" and was defending his position against a professor who argued it was necessary to use the pronouns that a person prefers to be called.