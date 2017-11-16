Two men sought after carjackings in Ajax, Ont.

AJAX, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say they are looking for two men after several carjackings in Ajax, Ont., over the past month.

Durham regional police say a 17-year-old girl was leaving her vehicle at a home in the city at about 9 p.m. Monday when she was approached by two men.

Police say she was forced into the back seat of her car at gunpoint and driven to a nearby bank machine where the men withdrew some cash using the teen's bank card.

They say the men drove around for a short time before letting the teen out.