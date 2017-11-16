Coal power in Canada, by the numbers

OTTAWA — A by-the-numbers look at coal and coal-fired electricity production in Canada and around the world in 2015.
62 million tonnes: Amount of coal mined in Canada.
7.9 billion tonnes: Amount of coal mined around the world.
85 per cent: Coal mined in Canada that came from British Columbia or Alberta.
36.2 million tonnes: Coal used for producing electricity in Canada.
4: Provinces that still rely heavily on coal for electricity.
10.6per cent: Canada's electricity supply generated by burning coal.
20 per cent: Canada's electricity supply generated by burning coal in the year 2000.
61 million tonnes: Greenhouse gas emissions that resulted from burning coal to make electricity in Canada.
106 million tonnes: Greenhouse gas emissions from burning coal for electricity in Canada in 2000.
11.5 per cent: Share of Canada's total emissions from generating electricity.
70 per cent: Percentage of Canada's total electricity emissions that emanated from the use of coal.
30: Number of coal plants still producing electricity in Canada (18 in Alberta, seven in Saskatchewan, four in Nova Scotia and one in New Brunswick).
By The Canadian Press
