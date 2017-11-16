Worker injured at Flamborough farm recovering in hospital

A 62-year-old Mexican migrant worker is recovering in hospital after a workplace accident at Flamborough’s Brenn-B Farms on Nov. 3.

Jesus Flores was airlifted to hospital after his legs were stuck in a conveyor for potatoes for close to two hours. A Hamilton Health Sciences trauma team – including a trauma surgeon, trauma fellow and vascular surgeon – was on scene working to free him. While an on-scene amputation was not necessary, Flores – who had critical injuries to his lower legs – later had both legs amputated above the knee.

Brenn-B’s Shawn Brenn said the company is working to ensure Flores receives the best possible care. “The worker is doing well – as best as could be expected,” he said. “His wife is working on getting up here, but his daughter and son are up here now.”

Terry Hubbard of the Migrants Matter support group said while Flores’s son and daughter are currently with him, his wife and another daughter are hoping to arrive by Saturday.

At that point, the plan is for one of the daughters, Maria, to stay with her father until he can return home. Hubbard added that will likely not be for four or five months.

“This has been a very emotional and stressful time for the Flores family,” she said in an email. “They want to thank everyone who has donated and prayed for their family. At first, they could not understand why strangers would rise and assist them, but in a few short days, they have come to realize that we have a great sense of ‘community’ here, and they are most grateful and feel less alone because of it.”

Brenn said the accident was traumatizing for the farm. “My brother and I are fourth-generation (farmers) and never ever had to deal with something like this,” he said. “It’s certainly not something that we want to deal with. It’s obviously unfortunate but we’re doing everything we can right now to be supportive of him.”

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident, according to spokesperson Janet Deline. She said investigations can take as long as a year.

Brenn added Flores has been working at Brenn-B for close to 15 years. “It’s a tough situation – I don’t know how else to put it.”

Hubbard noted she is raising money to support the family. While Flores is covered by WSIB, insurance coverage only allows for one family member to fly to Canada. It also does not cover accommodations or daily expenses.