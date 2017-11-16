Greensville property expropriation would create new path, says Hamilton Conservation Authority

The Hamilton Conservation Authority’s plan to expropriate land on Fallsview Road would use a portion of road allowance to create a new trail linking Webster’s and Tews Falls, rather than simply reopening the now-closed former trail.

The plan involves the expropriation of a 36-square-metre section of land from Fallsview Road homeowners Luc Lalonde and Moyez Ladhani.

Scott Peck, the HCA’s deputy chief administrative officer, said the HCA board has directed the conservation authority to proceed with the expropriation to create a new route.

“The plan is to connect the two waterfalls using our lands and a portion of the road allowance, and hooking up with the portion that we’re proposing to expropriate from the landowners,” he said.

“Essentially, the trail would go from our parking lot, up to the road allowance, across the southern side of the road allowance and then up across the parcel proposed to be expropriated.”

Although he couldn’t comment specifically about the negotiations, Peck noted the HCA is open to negotiating a more direct trail route – perhaps in its original location.

“Ultimately it is our preference to have the trail back in its original position, but what we’ve submitted is basically something that utilizes more of our land, the road allowance and the proposed expropriated area.”

Peck noted the road allowance is 66 feet wide near the Lalonde-Ladhani residence, adding the their home is on the north side of the road allowance, and the trail would be on the south.

Lalonde and Ladhani have proposed two alternatives to the expropriation, but the board has rejected both.

One would reopen the trail, closed to the public in September 2016, in it’s original location by leasing the stretch to the HCA for $1 for 20 years. However, the HCA would have to provide security from trespassers and assume liability.