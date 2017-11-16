Alberta proposes mix of private-public cannabis sales

— Minimum age to buy and use cannabis is to be 18, the same as alcohol.

— Maximum public possession limit is to be 30 grams, equal to about 40 joints.

— Zero tolerance for youth possessing pot.

— Maximum of four pot plants per household.

— Smoking and vaping cannabis banned wherever tobacco use is banned.

— No cannabis allowed on hospital grounds, schools and anywhere kids gather such as playgrounds, splash parks and sports fields.

Provinces and territories have been working on rules for cannabis since the federal government announced last spring that it will legalize recreational use of marijuana by July 1.

Ottawa will be in charge of overall health issues and regulations, while provinces will distribute and sell cannabis while keeping roads, schools and workplaces safe.

The provinces and Ottawa are still working on who should get what percentage of taxes.

Ottawa has proposed a 50-50 split, but Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci has said the provinces deserve most, if not all, the taxes, since they are doing the lion's share of spending on distribution and enforcement.

The federal government is revising and toughening up Criminal Code charges for anyone caught driving impaired while under the influence of cannabis or a mix of cannabis and alcohol.

Earlier this week, Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason announced the province will add its own administrative penalties, including zero tolerance on cannabis for new drivers.

The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police, in an open letter this week, said the July 1 deadline doesn't leave enough time to create "the regulatory framework to ensure the safety of Albertans."

The chiefs noted Ottawa has yet to sign off on roadside devices needed to test for cannabis impairment. They also said the science on what constitutes marijuana impairment is far from definitive.

The province is still working on updating workplace rules to address the risk of cannabis impairment on the job.

By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press