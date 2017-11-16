POLICE BEAT: Six Flamborough properties targeted by thieves

On Nov. 6 at 8:45 p.m., the owner of a business on Hamilton Street observed a young male select an item and leave the store without making payment. The male was questioned outside the store, dropped the item and fled. The owner recognized the youth and called police, who spoke to the youth and issued a trespass notice.

In the early hours of Nov. 8, vehicles, garages and homes were entered at six locations on 4th Concession West. Suspects smashed vehicle windows and stole items from inside. In the garages or homes that were entered, tools and wallets were the main target and some credit cards in the wallets were used later the same morning. The investigation has been handed over to detectives.

On Nov. 10 at 8:35 a.m. a vehicle reversing out of a garage on Wildberry Way got away from the owner. The empty vehicle struck the owner, continued down the driveway and across a lawn where it was finally stopped. The owner sustained only minor injuries.

On Nov. 10 between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., a suspect took a 2006 Chevrolet pickup from a business lot on Horseshoe Crescent.

On Nov. 11, police were called to an intersection on Highway 5 after a single vehicle drove into a field. The driver who appeared to be suffering from a medical issue and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The vehicle was towed out of the field.

On Nov. 13 at 7:24 p.m., police conducting speed enforcement on Highway 6 observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer activated the emergency lights and siren. The vehicle slowed but did not stop, continuing on to a private lot. At one point the officer pulled up alongside the vehicle telling the driver to stop. The driver explained he was on the phone with his lawyer. A citizen stopped their vehicle in front of the suspect, who eventually stopped. The driver was arrested for failing to stop for police. The driver also registered a fail on the roadside breath test and a breath test at the station. It was discovered that the driver was also a suspended driver. The vehicle was towed and the driver given a court date.

