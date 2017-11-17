Mom fails to have her conviction tossed in son's death

CALGARY — A Calgary woman found guilty in her son's death by failing to seek medical treatment for his strep infection has failed to get her conviction tossed.

Tamara Lovett, who is 48, will now be sentenced for criminal negligence causing death.

Justice Kristine Eidsvik said it would not be just to set aside the conviction.

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner had argued the case should be dismissed because it took too long from the time Lovett was arrested until her conviction in January.