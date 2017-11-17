Challenge to Quebec face-veil law in court today

MONTREAL — Lawyers contesting Quebec's controversial face-covering law will be seeking a temporary legal reprieve today.

A Quebec woman, the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association launched a challenge last week.

Their lawyers will be looking for a temporary suspension of the section of the law that forces public sector employees and private citizens to have their face uncovered when giving or receiving public services.

The Quebec Superior Court challenge states that the face-veil law infringes on the religious and equality rights of certain Muslim women in the province.

The ban also extends to attending class in Quebec's public educational institutions or boarding public transit in the province, although people can don the face coverings again once they have shown identification on the bus or subway.

Premier Philippe Couillard's government has defended the law, saying it conforms with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and ensures security for all.

