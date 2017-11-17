In Minnesota, Franken feels heat - but no broad call to quit

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Sen. Al Franken faces a certain ethics complaint in Congress but uncertainty among party leaders and voters in his home state — most stopping short of calling for his resignation — after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour.

Leeann Tweeden said Thursday that Franken kissed her while rehearsing a sketch over her protests, and later on the tour was photographed with his hands over her breasts, grinning at the camera, as she slept on board a military aircraft.

Franken immediately apologized, saying he feels "disgusted with myself" for the photo, though he disputed Tweeden's recollection of the skit rehearsal. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell soon called for an ethics investigation of Franken, a request the Minnesota senator repeated for himself.

Franken's fellow Democrats quickly condemned his actions. One congressional candidate said she was forwarding $15,000 in Franken donations to a charitable organization, and both the Minnesota party chairman and Franken's colleague, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, repeated the call for an ethics investigation.