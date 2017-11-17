Crown seeks to revoke Forcillo's bail

TORONTO — The Crown is seeking to revoke the bail of a Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the death of a teen on an empty streetcar.

Const. James Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison for the 2013 shooting of Sammy Yatim, but had been out on bail while appealing his conviction.

On Wednesday, Forcillo was arrested and charged with breaching the conditions of his bail.

The officer appeared briefly in a north Toronto court today where the Crown said it has asked the Court of Appeal to revoke Forcillo's bail.