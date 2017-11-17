Police searching for drivers in hit-and-runs

TORONTO — Two Toronto-area police forces have released video of hit-and-run collisions that left pedestrians in hospital with serious injuries.

A video released by Toronto police shows a 61-year-old woman flying through the air after being struck in a crosswalk in north Toronto on Oct. 31.

It shows the woman bouncing off the windshield of the car before being launched into the air and landing on the road several metres from where she was hit and police say the motorist drove away.

And a video released by York regional police shows a car driving away after striking a pedestrian while making a left turn in Markham, Ont., on Wednesday night.