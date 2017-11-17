Manitoba premier hurt while hiking in U.S.

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister was hiking while on vacation in New Mexico and was overdue by an hour when his wife called police who found him injured at a trailhead.

Lt. Elizabeth Armijo of the New Mexico State Police said Pallister was reported missing by his wife on Monday at about 7 p.m.

The premier's office said Pallister was hiking in the Gila Wilderness when he had a serious fall and suffered compound fractures in his left arm, along with numerous cuts and bruises.

The government said Pallister was hospitalized that night and returned to Manitoba on Friday to determine if surgery will be necessary.