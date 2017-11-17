Two men sought in Ajax, Ont., carkackings

AJAX, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say they're investigating a series of seven carjackings over the past month.

Durham regional police say a 56-year-old man was getting into his car at his Ajax, Ont., home on Thursday night when he was approached by two men who got into the car and demanded he hand over his wallet and drive them to a bank.

The man refused and was hit with a handgun, punched in the head and scuffled with the suspects before they fled when he began honking the horn.

Police say six similar incidents have occurred in the north Ajax area.